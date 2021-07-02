Namibia: //Kharas Leadership Case 'Not Urgent'

An attempt by Namibia's chief magistrate and the minister of urban and rural development to have the election of the //Kharas Regional Council's management committee and the //Kharas region's representatives in the National Council declared invalid has failed.

The attempt failed when acting judge Collins Parker ruled in the Windhoek High Court on Wednesday that an application by chief magistrate Philanda Christiaan and minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni did not meet the requirements to be heard urgently.

Christiaan and Uutoni were asking the court to declare the management committee and National Council (NC) elections of the //Kharas Regional Council held on 2 December last year as null and void.

They also asked the court to restrain the //Kharas region's three current NC members - Landless People's Movement (LPM) members Gerrit Witbooi, Anseline Beukes and Jeremias Goeieman - from carrying out any mandate in the NC, and to stop the regional council's management committee from implementing any decisions.

LPM candidates were elected as regional councillors in four of the //Kharas region's seven constituencies during the regional elections in November last year, while Swapo candidates were elected in three of the region's constituencies.

The newly elected members of the //Kharas Regional Council were sworn in on 2 December last year, and LPM member Joseph Isaacks was then elected as chairperson of the council. With no nominations made for the two remaining positions on the council's management committee to be filled, the presiding magistrate, Unchen Konjore, declared the remaining positions vacant and left the meeting, Christiaan recounted in an affidavit filed at the court.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Witbooi, Beukes and Goeieman - all of them LPM members - were then chosen as the region's new NC members.

Christiaan said in her affidavit that she discovered on 9 April that there had been irregularities with the election of the region's leadership.

She said in terms of the Regional Councils Act, the council's management committee members had to be elected before the council could proceed to any other business. With no management committee chosen at the meeting on 2 December, the subsequent election of the region's NC members amounted to a nullity, she said.

She also informed the court that the regional council during a meeting on 9 April, which was not attended by the three Swapo councillors, elected Witbooi and Beukes as members of the management committee as well.

This was also an irregularity, Christiaan said, because the Regional Councils Act prohibits a management committee member from also serving in the NC.

In his judgement, Parker noted that while Christiaan said she discovered irregularities in the election of the regional council's leadership in April, it took until 11 June for her and Uutoni's application to be filed at the court.

Since ongoing illegalities on the part of public authorities are complained of in the case, it could be said that made the matter urgent, Parker remarked. However, he added, Christiaan and the minister did not clearly spell out why they would not be able to get the help they want from the court at a hearing in due course.