Namibia: Conservancies Benefit From Relief Fund

The newly established Conservancy Relief, Recovery and Resilience Fund has so far attracted more than N$123 million from different donors and contributors, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (Meft) has said.

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta recently said of the N$123 million, about N$99 million has been committed to various initiatives until December this year.

The fund was set up by the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) - which is Namibia's accredited entity to the Green Climate Fund.

Collaborating entities - some that are donors; some that provide technical support to beneficiaries of the funds - include the Namibia Association of CBNRM Support Organisations (NACSO), Community Conservancy Fund of Namibia, World Wildlife Fund Namibia, United Nations Development Programme, Nedbank Namibia, Namibia Nature Foundation, B2Gold, Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation, Namibia Chamber of the Environment, TNC, GIZ, the German Development Bank (KfW) and the Tourism Supporting Conservation Trust.

"Approximately N$40 million has already been disbursed to all 86 gazzetted communal conservancies.

In line with the facility's guideline, the balance will be released quarterly upon receiving the necessary accountability reports from intended beneficiaries," he said.

The objective is to ensure the continuation of the anti-poaching activities, mitigation of human-wildlife conflict, preservation of natural resources and the management of wildlife.

The underlying goal of the fund is to ensure that the CBNRM entities are able to weather the storm and to be in a position to recover as quickly as possible in the post- Covid-19 era.

When the pandemic struck, a number of communal conservancies started struggling financially as tourist numbers went down due to travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Efforts have been made by the environment ministry to maintain attraction to the conservancies during this time.

One such effort was the donation of wild animals to the conservancy through the environment ministry to attract visitors. Some conservancies also set up accommodation facilities and craft shops.

Last week, the tourism sector said the recent Covid-19 restrictions on mobility to and from the central parts of the country, as well as the classification of Namibia as a high risk country by international institutions, has put further pressures on tourism.