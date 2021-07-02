Nigeria 'Ll Cripple Should Anything Happen to Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Warns Govt

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has threatened to cripple Nigeria should anything happen to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) following his re-arrest on Sunday, June 27.

The separatist group also said that Nnamdi Kanu should be allowed access to his lawyers, doctors, and family as part of his fundamental human rights.

The IPOB disclosed this in a communique forwarded to Vanguard by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Friday.

"Following the refusal of the Nigeria Government and her security agency, the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers and family access to him in the dungeon of DSS secret cell, it is now confirmed that their real intention in arresting him and bundling him back to Nigeria is suspecious. The mission they could not actualise in September 14, 2017 when soldiers invaded his Afaraukwu home during Operation Python Dance is what they want to actualise now.

"His health has been deteriorating in the DSS cell as he has refused to eat their food since almost one week they kidnapped him. We demand that DSS should allow him access to his lawyers and family members for this is his lawful right. And his lawyers are being harassed and we pity them and Nigeria if anything happen to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the Nigeria Government and security agencies must understand the product we are made of and how prepared we are.

"Southeast Governors and Ohaneze including politicians in the region must ensure that nothing bad happen to Nnamdi Kanu because Miyetti Allah and sympathisers of terrorists are going free in the country but ordinary person and innocent citizens are being molested everyday because they are Biafrans. We won't accept that.

"We also want to tell the DSS to jettison any plan to inject our leader with poisonous vaccine that will make him die slowly. Any such attempt will come with unimaginable consequences! Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody!" The statement partly read.

Vanguard News Nigeria