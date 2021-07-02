Nigeria: Attack On Sunday Igboho's Country Home Barbaric - IPOB Reacts

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has described the invasion of the country home of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as 'Igboho', by the Department of State Service (DSS), as "barbaric" and "unacceptable".

Recall the DSS raided Sunday Igboho's residence at Soka area of Ibadan in the early hours of Thursday, July 1, where they paraded some people with arms and ammunition.

Reacting, the IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Friday, condemned the attack, describing it as an "act of impunity".

"We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu condemn the recent attack and massacre of peaceful and unarmed citizens of Odua people in the House of Sunday Ighoho in his country home in Ibadan Oyo state. Sunday Igboho has not killed anybody. Nigeria government and her security operatives invaded his home and kidnapped his innocent women in the house for the proposed rally in Lagos on Saturday 4th of July 2021.

"Fulani and their collaborators are trying to bring catastrophe in Nigeria. They are trying to plunge Nigeria into serious crisis that will consume everybody. They should stop taking the indigenous nations in Nigeria for granted. Enough of this impunity!

"IPOB worldwide is solidly behind Sunday Igboho and Odua Nation Movement. The attack on Igboho is akin to the attack they unleashed on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi on September 14, 2017 when the military Python danced in his country home.

"It's very appalling that the Nigeria security agencies are aiding and abating criminal Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other terror groups to kill innocent citizens in Nigeria, while suppressing those genuinely defending their people.

"Nigeria will soon regret their actions towards the Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt region. The whole southerners in the army, police, DSS and the security outfit in Nigeria must understand that this fight was brought to their homes by Fulani Jihadists. Nobody should think that things are still normal. Very soon all Christians will be forced to convert to Islam. It's part of their agenda.

"But IPOB is working tirelessly to stop this evil agenda. And we must do it for the betterment of unborn children in this land. Now is the time for the entire Southern Nigeria and middle Belt to unite and defend their ancestral land otherwise we become slaves to the jihadists. But God forbid!" he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria