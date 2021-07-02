Zimbabwe: Power Cuts Paralyse Bulawayo's Water Supplies

Pixabay
...
2 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Bulawayo residents and businesses are bracing for prolonged water cuts due to the current power cuts, which have hit most parts of the country.

Energy Minister Soda Zhemu has attributed the power cuts to the surge in electricity imports from neighbouring South Africa which are overloading Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority's (ZESA) network resulting in most power stations collapsing.

In a notice dispatched to residents Thursday by Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube, the acute power cuts had seriously affected the pumping of water from the city's treatment plants.

Since Monday, the town clerk said the city had been experiencing daily power cuts.

"The Ncema and Fernhill Pump Stations last night (Wednesday) lost three hours of pumping and the Criterion Water Treatment Works still do not have power since Monday, June 28," Dube's notice reads in part.

"Residents are advised that this has negatively affected the treatment of water as well as pumping of both raw and clear water. If the situation continues, high lying areas may start experiencing low water pressure and intermittent water supply problems."

The town clerk further warned the entire city risked facing lengthy water shortages if the power outages continue.

Bulawayo spent the past two years under severe water shortages due to decommissioned due to low water levels because of a prolonged drought.

However, the crisis was saved this year when most parts of Zimbabwe, including Bulawayo, received above-normal rains.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X