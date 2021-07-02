Namibia: U.S. Ambassador Johnson Departs, Deputy Takes Over Until New Ambassador Arrives

The US Ambassador to Namibia, HE Lisa Johnson has finished her Namibian tour, and will soon return to Washington. In the meantime, while waiting for the new ambassador, the embassy will be lead by the Chargé d'Affaires, Jessica Long, currently the Deputy Chief of Mission.

On her departure, Ambassador Johnson expressed her condolences to all those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19, saying "This time is so hard for all of us. When I think about the lives that have been lost here in Namibia and across the world, my heart breaks."

In the same breath, she issued a strong appeal, urging all Namibians to get vaccinated. "When we work together, our democracies deliver - and we will again in the face of Covid-19. Namibia will get through this, and the United States will continue to help."

Reflecting on recent achievements in the United States' relationship with Namibia, Ambassador Johnson referred to new markets for Namibian goods, notably beef, beer and charcoal.

On investment for the future, she referred to the millions of dollars invested in local talent and potential through extensive youth development and entrepreneurship training.

"It has been an honour and a blessing to serve as US Ambassador to Namibia. The relationships I have made here have been incredibly meaningful. And Namibia is a beautiful land like no other. Thank you to everyone whose friendship has always made me feel at home, and whose efforts have made the United States and Namibia stronger, together," she said.

Deputy Head of Mission, Jessica Lang will be in charge of the US Embassy until the new ambassador arrives.