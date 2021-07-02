Namibia: Geingob Attends Kaunda's Funeral in Lusaka

Kenneth Kaunda, First President of the Republic of Zambia, at a ceremony marking the fortieth anniversary of Africa Day in New York in 2003.
2 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Hage Geingob this morning departed for Lusaka for the state funeral of former Zambia head of state Kenneth David Kaunda.

"President Geingob will on behalf of the people of Namibia, the government and the Swapo Party deliver a tribute to the memorable legacy of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, one of the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

"KK, as he is affectionately known, will be laid to rest on 7 July. He passed away on Thursday, 17 June 2021 at the age of 97," the presidency said on social media a short while ago.

Geingob is accompanied by international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and will return to Namibia later this afternoon.

