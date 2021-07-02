Zimbabwe: Matapi Hostel Fire Exposes Mbare's Squalor Living Conditions

The squalid conditions of thousands of people living in scores of dilapidated hostels in one of Harare's oldest suburbs, Mbare, were exposed Wednesday when a fire gutted one of the flats in Matapi.

More than 30 families have been left homeless after the fire broke-out, and have appealed to the government for immediate help with food, clothing and shelter.

NewZimbabwe.com visited the damaged hostel Thursday and was shocked with the living conditions of the affected residents and thousands others in surrounding flats.

Married couples with children share a single room with other families and only a piece of cloth divides what they call home.

Most habitants at the hostels are informal traders who ply their trade at the bustling Mbare Musika Market, Magaba Home Industry, and the recently demolished Mupedzanhamo Flea Market.

The area, which is less than 20 meters from Matapi Police Station, is also a hive of activity for drug-peddlers and commercial sex workers.

However, residents of the damaged block of flats have been left with no place to sleep, and for the past two days have been scattered outside the hostel seeking, sleeping during the current cold nights in the open with minor children.

No-one bothers to wear a face mask to protect themselves and others against the rising Covid-19 third wave infections.

Residents told NewZimbabwe.com that Wednesday's fire was caused by an electrical fault, which broke-out late afternoon. Residents and passers-by came to the rescue using buckets to extinguish the inferno as they waited for the Harare City Fire Brigade to arrive. The fire brigade later arrived, but the blaze had been put off.

As a result, only a few families managed to save their household properties by throwing them through windows.

The NewZimbabwe.com crew noted in each floor at the block of hostels has 15 rooms and a single room is home to a minimum of two families with at least 10 members.

The apartments were divided by curtains and wooden boards or cardboard boxes.

In an interview the victims expressed their desperation for shelter and food with some questioning journalists on why they were carrying cameras instead of food.

"We are desperately seeking help, we need food, clothes, shelter, we need help," said Alexio Matanhike.

"We do not have anything left, we do not have any plan, most of us are vendors here. We do not know where to stay with the kids. Tagumirwa. We lost all the valuables. We are appealing to the government for help," said Loretta Hodzi.

The victims narrated that a similar fire broke out at one of the hostels a few years ago, but no one got help and the hostel was never repaired.

However, during the 2018 elections campaign, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who now doubles as the Health Minister visited the hostels and promised that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration would renovate the hostels, and construct world-class recreational facilities, including a swimming pool. That remains only a dream.

"Mbare will be the first place that we are going to develop in Harare, and those that had relocated to Borrowdale and Mount Pleasant will come back to Mbare," he said.

However, MDC Alliance MP Starman Chamisa said: "We are with the people, and we will try to help them in whatever way we can".

In 2011, the Harare City Council was forced to reallocate a US$5 million housing rehabilitation project funded by the Bill Gates foundation from Matapi after Zanu PF aligned youths of the notorious Chipangano militia gang resisted scheme.

City officials said the project had to be shifted to Dzivaresekwa, another high-density suburb in Harare, to avoid losing the grant. The project was intended to rehabilitate the Matapi Flats and provide new housing.