Namibia: Mutwa Praised for Contribution to Liberation Struggle

Speakers at the memorial service of the late former chief of defence, lieutenant general (retired) John Sinvula Mutwa, on Wednesday lauded him for his contribution to Namibia's liberation struggle.

Mutwa died on 17 June.

President Hage Geingob granted Mutwa, who served in the Namibian Army from 1990 to 2020, the honour of national hero.

He was laid to rest yesterday at his home village, Mahundu, in the Katima Rural constituency of the Zambezi region.

Geingob, in a speech read on his behalf by minister of defence and veterans affairs Frans Kapofi at the memorial service, expressed gratitude towards Mutwa for the role he played in the armed struggle for Namibia's independence.

Mutwa joined the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) in 1975.

"Thanks to valiant individuals like Mutwa we now live in a Namibia that is free and peaceful. It was the love for the country and desire for freedom that inspired comrade Mutwa to pursue a career to become a soldier. Choosing to be a soldier is always an honourable decision, but choosing to be a soldier in wartime is a sign of absolute bravery and patriotism," he said.

Geingob said Mutwa's character had all the qualities essential for a leader of fighters: visionary leadership, steadfast courage, tireless energy, unwavering loyalty and exemplary patriotism.

"To the children, although the pain is overwhelming, take courage. Emulate your father and rise from the pain to uphold his legacy and the legacy of the Mutwa family. Your father sought justice from the tyrannical apartheid government - not with a hat in his hands, but with a rifle in his fist," he said.

The Masubia Traditional Authority, in a message of condolences read by Bennet Kangumu, said they are in deep mourning and are grief-stricken, because "a giant has fallen, a person who had forfeited his youth and dedicated his life to the liberation struggle".

"He selflessly served the country and its people with enviable distinction in pursuit of equality, social justice, human dignity, independence and a better life for all," Kangumu said.

Kangumu said the traditional authority and its subjects were looking forward to Mutwa being able to concentrate on the affairs of the royal council after retirement, but "a dark moment" has befallen them.

"However, we find solace as a traditional authority in the fact that he fought a good fight and never wavered. Indeed, as they say, heroes don't die, they rest.

"Indeed we will keep him alive through cherishing and relishing his legacy, which will continue to be an inspiration to us all, especially the young generations to come, as we will continue celebrating his life as part of our cultural heritage and history," he said.

Mutwa is survived by his wife, mother, three children, three brothers and two sisters.