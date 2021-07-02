Nigeria: REDAN to Build 77,400 Housing Units in Nigeria

The Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has initiated a National Housing Development Programne seeking to build at least 77,400 housing units across the country.

Tagged Rural-Urban Housing Initiative (RUHI-774), the scheme will reduce the country's housing deficit, REDAN top official said.

President and Chairman of the council of REDAN, Aliyu Wamakko, disclosed this in Abuja Thursday while briefing journalists on the development at the just concluded 40th Shelter Afrique Annual General Meeting held in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Wamakko said the aim of the programme was to develop at least 100 standard housing units in each of the 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation including the FCT.

According to him, Shelter Afrique has agreed to finance 12,000 housing units out of which the first phase of 6,000 housing units will be done in August, 2021.

He stated that Shelter Afrique had already floated a bond worth N191 billion in order to finance housing delivery in Nigeria.