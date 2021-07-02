Nigeria: REDAN to Build 77,400 Housing Units in Nigeria

2 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has initiated a National Housing Development Programne seeking to build at least 77,400 housing units across the country.

Tagged Rural-Urban Housing Initiative (RUHI-774), the scheme will reduce the country's housing deficit, REDAN top official said.

President and Chairman of the council of REDAN, Aliyu Wamakko, disclosed this in Abuja Thursday while briefing journalists on the development at the just concluded 40th Shelter Afrique Annual General Meeting held in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Wamakko said the aim of the programme was to develop at least 100 standard housing units in each of the 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation including the FCT.

According to him, Shelter Afrique has agreed to finance 12,000 housing units out of which the first phase of 6,000 housing units will be done in August, 2021.

He stated that Shelter Afrique had already floated a bond worth N191 billion in order to finance housing delivery in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X