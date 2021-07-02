Nigeria: Covid-19 Knocks D'Tigers' Michael Eric Out of Tokyo Olympics

The camp of Nigeria's senior male basketball team, D'Tigers has been hit by bad news as Michael Eric will not be representing the country at the 2020 Olympic Games due to COVID-19 complications.

In an official announcement made yesterday, Eric who recently won the European Championship with CSKA Moscow said he has tested positive to Covid-19.

"I will not be able to represent my country, Nigeria, in this year's Olympics in Japan. During the last 2 and half weeks, my health and physical shape went through a traumatic experience that will unfortunately make me miss this tournament."

Regrettably, Eric who would have loved to be part of the games which he described as being his life-long dream revealed that the period of isolation and recuperation coincides with camp and Olympic games.

"I must do what is best for my health and my wellbeing and above all, for the team's benefit. Regaining my strength and recovering overtime so that I can come back stronger, rather than rushing to play this summer, is what's best for me and our team."

The 33year centre who made his debut for Nigeria at the World Cup in China is hopeful of representing Nigeria in future.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Basketball Federation in its reaction expressed surprise at the news as they wish him a quick recovery.

NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said, "Eric since making his debut for the team has established himself as a very important part of what we are trying to achieve as an organisation. We will definitely miss him, but we hope to see him back soon."