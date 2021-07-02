Nigeria: Sunday Igboho Makes U-Turn, Vows to Carry On With Lagos Rally

Sunday Igboho, self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, has vowed to go on with the "Yoruba Nation" rally that his group scheduled for Saturday.

Igboho had announced the cancellation of the rally after the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his residence in Ibadan on Wednesday.

But in a Facebook live broadcast on Thursday, Igboho said the rally will hold as scheduled.

He spoke through Olayomi Koiki, his media aide.

"I can still confirm officially that the Lagos rally in as much as whatever news or rumours you've been listening to from different outlets, will go as planned."

"The 3rd of July Mega rally will go as planned. All arrangements for the rally has been planned and nothing has changed.

"I have spoken to the organisers, nothing has changed so far. 3rd of July from exactly 9:00am in the morning. The whole arrangement and planning is going on.

"Come out in numbers to support the freedom of Yoruba Self Determination. 1999 constitution is a fraud! 1914 Amalgamation has expired. Yoruba Nation No going back," he posted on his Facebook page.

But Daily Trust reports that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu during a press conference on Wednesday warned against any rally under any pretext in the state.

"The Lagos State Police Command hereby warns that no rally will be allowed, under whatever guise, in any part of the state," Odumosu said, saying it cannot afford the kind of security lapses experienced during the #EndSARS protest in October, last year," he said.

While confirming a raid on Igboho's residence, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, asked him to turn himself in to the nearest police station.

He said Igboho was on the run but he would definitely be tracked.