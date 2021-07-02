Nigeria: Govt Seeks Partnership With Canada, Pakistan in Production of Tanks, Small Arms

Abuja — In its determination to contain security challenges confronting the country and strengthen the capacity of the armed forces to deliver, the federal government yesterday sought the collaboration of Canada and Pakistan in the production of tanks, small arms and ammunition.

Speaking while receiving the acting High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr. Nicolas Simad, in his office, the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), called for the assistance of the North American country in driving national aspirations and request for transfer of technology from Canada to boost the capabilities of the Defence Industrial Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) towards the production of more sophisticated military weapons and hardware.

This is coming on a day the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, called for collaboration with the Pakistani Government in the area of defence production capabilities, which include manufacturing of tanks, small arms and ammunition, and communication equipment among others.

A statement issued by the minister's office said the minister, in seeking collaboration with Canada in arms manufacturing, restated the commitment of the Nigerian armed forces to the national territorial defence against the forces fueling insecurity in the country.

He listed the areas of common concerns to end violent extremism in the country and the support of Canada to entrench stable, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria as parts of diplomatic gains.

According to the statement, "Moving forward, the defence minister told the Canadian High Commissioner to assist in driving national aspirations and request for transfer of technology from Canada to boost the capabilities of the Defence Industrial Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) towards looking inward for the productions of more sophisticated military weapons and hardware."

While lauding the decades of military bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Canada, he said the ties progressively and sustainably culminated in the formation of the Bi- National Commission in April 2012.

Magashi said both countries were reaping the dividends of symbiotic diplomatic ties on win-win basis.

The acting High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Nicholas Simard, who assumed duty six months ago, described Nigeria as a strategic partner with Canada, especially in thematic areas of combating insecurity, joint military training and advocacy for protection of human rights.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has indicated interest to collaborate with the Pakistani Armed Forces (PAF) in the area of defence production capabilities to further boost its operations.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Irabor, stated this when he hosted the Pakistan Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (PCJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, in Abuja.

The duo spoke on the imperative of embarking on defence production capabilities which include manufacturing of tanks, small arms and ammunition, and communication equipment among others.

A statement issued by Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the CDS affirmed that the AFN under his watch would further strengthen the long-existing strategic partnership with its Pakistani counterpart on human capacity building, acquisition of military platform and modern communication gadgets.

The CDS reiterated the commitment of the AFN towards partnering both foreign and regional allies to build capacity of its personnel towards meeting the various security threats.

However, the Pakistani defence chief said he was in Nigeria to seek ways on how to further deepen the scope of the defence cooperation between Pakistani Armed Forces and its Nigerian counterparts.

General Raza added that AFN and PAF could also "collaborate in the area of defence production capabilities which include manufacturing of tanks, small arms and ammunition, and communication equipment among others."