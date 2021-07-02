Namibia: Shafudah Resigns From Public Service to Join UN

Executive director of finance Ericah Shafudah has opted for early retirement, ending her 22 years of service at the country's treasury.

The 58-year-old's last day at the ministry will be 31 July.

She will join the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) in August as consultant specialist for resource mobilisation and strategic partnerships.

Shafudah announced her departure during a senior management meeting yesterday morning.

She confirmed her exit to The Namibian yesterday, adding the move is part of her "personal development plan".

"As part of my leadership skills, communication with the ministry's officials has been at the centre of my operations.

"As such, I have informed the team that I shall be leaving the public service at the end of July, as per my personal development plan," Shafudah said.

Her resignation comes two weeks after the resignation of the executive director of justice, Gladice Pickering.

Shafudah joined the Ministry of Finance in 2002 as the under secretary for the treasury.

After two years in that position, she was appointed as the deputy permanent secretary for the ministry from 2004 until 2010.

That year, she was appointed as the permanent secretary, a position she occupied for over 10 years.

"My departure is for a new career and to apply the experience I have gained over years of my professional life in the public sector.

"My transition is part of the contribution of Namibia to the UN, as well as a representation of the mutual trust and cooperation that exists between the Namibian government and the WFP.

Shafudah said although her career was faced with challenges, she served the ministry diligently.

"Part of the challenges I had to encounter are the adverse developments in the economy impacting negatively on spending and fiscal sustainability parameters, such as public debt and budget deficits," she said.

A mathematics teacher by profession, Shafudah holds a master's degree in biostatistics from Limburg University, as well as another in education from ISP Enrique José Varona University.

She also has a diploma in accounting and finance from the then Polytechnic of Namibia.