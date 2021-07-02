Namibia: 'We Cannot Let Fear Win'

The University of Namibia (Unam) this week paid tribute to 11 staff members and five students who succumbed to Covid-19.

Unam's flag was flown at half mast, and a drive-by vigil allowed staff members to mourn the losses the university had suffered.

Unam vice chancellor Kenneth Matengu last week directed that a drive-by vigil be held.

"We cannot let fear win. No matter the circumstances, we should allow our humanity to prevail, albeit safely," Matengu said.

According to Unam's reputation management specialist, John Haufiku, the university could not conduct a conventional memorial due to the current Covid-19 regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

"The university has always been a tight-knit community, with many staff serving well beyond 15 years, while many students return for further study or eventually become staff members. As a consequence, death has always been met with internal mourning traditions.

"However, due to Covid-19 regulations and the continued threat of the virus itself, conventional memorials could not be held, and the community was thrust into a state of gloom and sadness," he said.

Haufiku said senior members of the university's management during the vigil stood 10 metres apart as staff, students and family members of the departed drove by the memorial site placing flowers next to displayed pictures of the deceased.

"The cars entered through the secondary gate and exited at the main gate. The event took place in just under an hour," Haufiku said.

He said the university continues to operate remotely, with only essential services staff present on campus.

"Unam, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Services and Cardiff University, has been running a vaccination promotion campaign over the last seven weeks. Most of Unam's senior management staff were among the first to receive vaccinations to encourage all Namibians to get their shot."

The School of Health Sciences continues to conduct testing on the virus, as well as to collect data for research under the stewardship of Dr Immanuel Nepolo," Matengu said.