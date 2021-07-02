Namibia: Okahandja Unites Against Covid-19

The business community, church representatives, farmers unions and political office bearers of Okahandja are pulling together all their resources to alleviate the burden of Covid-19 at the town.

Additional consulting rooms and beds at private and state facilities have been made available, mortuary space has been extended, and home patients are provided oxygen and meals.

Hardus Maritz, a coordinator of this effort, last week said they have erected additional consulting and screening rooms in the parking area of the Okahandja Medical Centre, and have increased the facility's number of beds to 15.

Maritz said the team has set up a shaded area in front of the Okahandja State Hospital to provide residents who are tested for Covid-19 or vaccinated more privacy.

Additional toilets with wash basins to the value of about N$20 000 have been set up outisde the state hospital.

"We live on farms, and my friend got sick with Covid-19. Then another friend of ours also got sick and died. That's when we realised we are dealing with something bigger than we thought. So we approached the Okahandja Town Council and asked them where we could help so that we can hold hands as a community," Maritz said.

The state mortuary is now able to accommodate 35 bodies thanks to a cooling container that was sourced from Walvis Bay.

The town council facilitated the container's transport.

Electricity distributor ErongoRED is sponsoring the cost of electricity for the duration the container will be used.

The state mortuary at Okahandja can only accommodate eight bodies and has been under pressure due to Covid-19 deaths.

Pastor Johannes Maritz from the NG Church said another pressing need is the provision of oxygen at the town for which the business community and churches have sourced about 25 mobile oxygen machines.

These machines are being used on a rotating basis for Covid-19 home patients.

Maritz said the community has also taken it upon itself to provide lunch to 18 doctors and nurses at the state hospital on a daily basis, as well as 12 nursing staff members at a private practice who work late.

Furthermore the community has provided about 35 households in the Veddersdal suburb with meals for home patients.

"We as believers want to be the feet and hands of Jesus at this time. We cannot stand on the sidelines and watch. And everything that is happening, the community is doing. They are receiving sponsors and help from within Okahandja and from outside. I am telling you, this community will never be the same again," Maritz said.

The town's churches have received a list of all residents who have tested positive for Covid-19, and the families who have lost loved ones to pray for them.

However, state resources still remain under pressure at places like Otjiwarongo, Okakarara, Grootfontein and Tsumeb.

The Grootfontein, Tsumeb and Otavi farmers' unions are also sourcing oxygen proximeters from Germany.

Chairperson of the Otjozondjupa regional council Marlyn Mbakera says the fridges at state mortuaries of Okakarara, and Otjiwarongo are damaged and need to be repaired.

"We are running short of mortuary space, while other mortuaries are not functional, and we need assistance to fix them," he says.

Gebhardo Timotheus, the director of health in the Otjozondjupa region, says Covid-19 has brought the unprecedented challenges of oxygen supply, hospital space, transport availability, mortuary space and sufficient healthcare staff.

He is thanking all stakeholders who have contributed to alleviating the town's resource needs.