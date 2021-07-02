Namibia: Hybrid Workspace Here to Stay

Some employers, including the renowned audit firm Deloitte, have said they would allow staff flexibility regarding their post-pandemic working spaces. Meaning they could work from home forever.

The global pandemic and lockdown restrictions have forced many global businesses to move employees to remote working, practically overnight.

This has been done mainly to ensure that work continues, despite the restrictions.

Employees have also responded to this, stating they prefer alternating between working remotely and working at the office.

According to a City Am report, staff at one of the four big firms would not be obligated to work from the office for a minimum number of days per week, as has been a typical response of Deloitte's competitors.

Deloitte senior partner and chief executive officer Richard Houston was quoted as saying the impact of the pandemic has profoundly changed the way people work.

"The last year has really shown that one size does not fit all when it comes to balancing work and personal lives. It has also shown that we can trust our people to make the right choice about when, how and where they work."

Deloitte said when restrictions are eased, its offices would principally be used for team collaboration, training and client meetings.

Many companies have announced plans to adopt a hybrid structure post-pandemic, with staff asked to spend some time in the office each week.

While this is a reality for Western companies, Namibian employers appear to be following suit.

It has also been submitted that not all workers want to do without the office - even at digitally savvy companies.

According to Chris Bloomquist, the co-founder of the Talent Mine, a tech recruiting start-up, there has been a complete overhaul in the job market.

"I think the job market has changed forever," said Bloomquist.

Working from home has been seen by many as a good move, however, some employees have complained about Zoom meetings fatiguewhich tends to creep in.

Countries like Namibia have a high unemployment rate making it difficult for job seekers to find placement.

*Additional report CityAM.