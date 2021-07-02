Namibia: 'Impalila Community Should Not Be Worried'

The minister of defence, Franz Kapofi, has assured residents of Impalila island that there is nothing sinister about Botswana planes flying over the island.

His remarks came after the community complained that Botswana Defence Force (BDF) fighter jets flew above Impalila Island, on Friday 25 June at about 15h00.

A similar fighter jet was seen on Saturday 26 June at about 13h00.

"There must be no worry, the community should go about their business," said Kapofi.

The minister told The Namibian earlier this week that the planes the community saw were landing and taking off from Kasane in Botswana.

According to Kapofi, the soldiers stationed at the borders confirmed that there was a plane that flew over from Kasane going somewhere else. But there was no plane hovering over the island, he said.

"I have all the reason to believe what the troops are saying. Soldiers are trained to interpret the intention of anyone. So far they have not indicated that the aircraft were doing what the community is complaining about," said Kapofi.

George Sikanda, who lives along the Chobe River believes the BDF is intimidating the community and that their aggression continues unabated.

"Our families are terrified of these acts of war by the BDF. From being unable to fetch water from the Chobe, now our people live in constant fear, because BDF continues to fly above Namibia at will. We are calling on the government to protect our territorial space and our people against BDF aggression," he said.

Namibians living along the border with Botswana claim they have been living in fear since four fishermen were shot dead by the BDF in November 2020.

The Namibian Lives Matter movement (NLM) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) and other pressure groups and political parties have been demanding that the government suspends the Border Treaty signed between Namibian and Botswana in 2018.

They blame the death of many people along the river on the treaty.

Last week, the (NLM) leadership met deputy minister of international relations and cooperation Jenelly Matundu to get feedback on the continued intimidation of people along the Chobe River.

The movement's national leader, Simvula Mudabedi, said they want the government to stop its ignorant approach to this sensitive and volatile matter that can lead to 'untold consequences'.

"We demand protection for our people. We warned the government that we will urge our people to use democratic and constitutional means to voice our displeasure against the government's stance that stands with a foreign country to oppress our people," he said.

UDP leader Dasken Mulisa demanded that the government suspends the treaty with immediate effect, until such a time that the Caprivi issue has been resolved through a referendum.

"UDP is extremely antagonistic to the treaty, hence it undermines the former Caprivi's claim for self-determination. The Caprivi issue is older than any ambition to draw boundaries with our neighbouring countries," said Mulisa.