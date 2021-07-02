Namibia: Funerals Breed More Funerals

SOCIAL worker Doris Roos has one message during the Covid-19 pandemic: Avoid funerals.

"Can we do it over the telephone?" Roos pleads in a video which circulated on social media in June.

Roos knows what she is talking about.

Six years ago, she was part of a United Nations (UN) team sent to Sierra Leone to fight the deadly Ebola virus.

"In Sierra Leone, during the Ebola outbreak, I have seen how large numbers in communities are wiped out. We would go into communities to provide psychosocial support, and we would go from house to house, which were closed with planks - clearly showing everybody in the house had died," Roos says.

According to the BBC, nearly 4 000 people died of the Ebola virus in Sierra Leone between 2013 and 2016.

By Wednesday, 1 556 deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded in Namibia.

Roos is currently a lecturer at the University of Namibia (Unam).

The university has lost at least 11 staff members and five students.

"We are living in different times. The pandemic we are facing is of such nature that people are dying every day, and it means we have to show respect and empathise with people who have lost loved ones," she says.

She warns that communities would be wiped out like in Sierra Leone if Namibians continue to ignore Covid-19 regulations.

"You attend a funeral today, and in two weeks' time, people are planning your funeral," she says.

Roos says people should express their sympathy telephonically and not in person.

Although the government prohibits more than 10 people to attend a funeral, a large number of mourners were seen at the funerals of prominent people who passed away recently.

Roos encourages people to host virtual memorial and funeral services on social media platforms.

RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

She joins calls by leaders and other residents who are worried that defiance of Covid-19 regulations at funerals could lead to more deaths.

John Likando, councillor of the Kabbe South constituency in the Zambezi region, says if nothing is done, the impact of the virus on rural communities will be huge.

He fears that more people in the constituency could be spreading the virus unknowingly as they spend time in close proximity to each other and in rooms with little or no ventilation during mourning periods.

"The challenge is the ongoing burials in villages that are not monitored by the police. This seems to be increasing the number of infections. We also have a problem of people with symptoms of Covid-19 not willing to be tested when they are not well. They prefer to steam," Likando says.

He says people should not be allowed to gather before the test results of a deceased person are known.

Governor of the Omusati region Erginus Endjala says a number of communities in the region continue to defy the ban on large crowds - despite several warnings by law-enforcement agencies.

"People have misunderstood their rights - every right comes with respect and responsibility. The spread of Covid-19 is caused by our own ignorance and attitudes, because we do not want to adhere to the regulations," Endjala says.

CULTURE AND TRADITIONS

Aletha Frederick, the governor of the //Kharas region, says culture and tradition play a key role in people's funeral attendance.

"How do you tell a person you cannot come to this funeral? How do you exempt one and allow another? So, funerals are difficult to enforce these regulations on," she says.

Ongandjera Traditional Authority spokesperson Sakeus Shangula says some community members keep showing up in big numbers at funerals and weddings.

He says regulations are often contravened on the eve of weddings during the performing of rituals.

He says older people want to be part of those events so they can dance, eat meat and drink alcohol.

SUPERSPREADER EVENTS

Oshana governor Elia Irimari says: "I personally have observed funerals being attended by 10 people only. I'm really impressed by such people because it shows how serious the communities are adhering to the regulations. They should continue with the same trend," he says.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula in February raised concerns about burials being superspreader events.

"The aim was and still remains to protect those who are attending the burial from contracting the virus. I always say we do not wish that one burial results in more burials," he said at the time.

Shangula has also previously warned families of the deceased to serve meals at funerals on a take-away basis, and to restrict any visitations.

"Serving meals at funerals is an unnecessary expense and is discouraged. Visitations must be restricted. This shall apply to all funerals - irrespective of the cause of death," Shangula says.

UNDERTAKERS MUST HELP

Erongo governor Neville Andre says he will engage the police on strengthening operations to monitor burials.

"I know it can be difficult not to bury your loved ones, but you need to save your life and the lives of those around you. Send messages to the bereaved family, and let us arrange virtual services if possible," he says.

Andre called on undertakers to assist mourners in maintaining protocols during funeral services and to ensure people wear masks, social distance and that sanitisers are available.

He says those handling coffins must also be protected by protective gear, and should not share tools such as spades at gravesites.

Meanwhile, //Kharas police commissioner David Indongo says fines will soon be imposed on Namibians disregarding regulations.