Liberia: Maryland County Records 10 New Confirmed Cases, 1 Death

The Maryland county health team in southeast Liberia has reported 10 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, days after it released two of the three patients that were recently tested positive of the virus.

County Health Officer Dr. Metheodius George said the increment in cases of the virus in the county is quite different from last year.

"So presently in Maryland County, we have confirmed 13 cases, initially it was three but for the past two to three days, 10 more cases have been added", he said.

He added that out of the 13 confirmed cases, six are in the treatment unit, three discharged; three are home-based with one death.

He stressed that the sudden increment in cases is regrettable because those cases are from the community.

The County Health Officer lauded the county health team for the role played in tracking the recent COVID-19 cases after patients showed signs and symptoms especially, respiratory symptoms.

Dr. George noted that most of the recent cases are people who were brought to the emergency unit after they interacted with family members and community dwellers.

"I am worried, though the County has a rapid diagnostic test that can give result within 15 minutes and when a person is proven positive, their specimens will be taken to the defensive unit and also to the national laboratory for the respiratory test, we still need to encourage our people not to panic but rather to observe all health protocols."

He urged citizens, especially residents of communities where cases are surfacing, to adhere to preventive measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

"This virus is within our various communities but because everyone hasn't been tested yet so you can't tell as to who are the carriers. Those that we interact with or those that have been tested on the virus came from communities, so we that are living within those communities and have interacted with those people on a daily basis need to be more careful or come to the health facilities for tests", he cautioned.

He advised residents to report anyone showing signs and symptoms of respiratory distress or any other symptom to immediately visit health facilities in the county.

Speaking of the discharge of two patients, including the recent one on June 29, Dr. George said it has so far reduced fear among the local population following the resurgence of the virus.

He said based on past experience with Ebola, coupled with professional skills, they were able to successfully apply requisite medication which eventually saw the two patients reunited with their families.

"We are proud of our people and partners who have been showing care by getting themselves and their loved ones vaccinated because of this trend, Maryland County Health Team is on top and we are hoping that we will achieve more", he added.

Dr. George said health workers will do all they can to break the chain of transmission but encouraged residents to abide by all of the health protocols.

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the County Health Team recorded its first three confirmed cases and several contacts of the COVID-19.