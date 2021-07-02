Liberia: Boy, 9, Writes Pres. Weah

2 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Nine-year-old Nathan L. David, Jr. has written President George Manneh Weah, appealing for assistance to get back in school.

Nathan is a 4th-grade drop out because his father is jobless and does not have money to pay his tuition, which is stifling his educational sojourn.

Led by his father into the offices of the New Dawn on Wednesday, June 20, 2021, he read the verbatim content of his letter, asking the President to come to his rescue.

"Tears come down my cheeks when I see my schoolmates in school. I now consider myself as a child who is existing and not living because I eat by coincidence and go to bed at 10:pm every day just to escape the lashes from the landlord because my daddy is jobless and not able to pay rent", Nathan's letter read.

He laments that since his father lost his job, "things have turned the other way for me. All I could dream is to become the best Mathematician of Liberia at age 14 and has dropped out of school."

The lad reminds President Weah of his promise to make education one of his focus points. "But why is it that all I hear on the radio is politics, chaos, etc?", he asks.

Nathan also appeals to lawmakers and humanitarians to help him return to school and help his father get a job to support him.

