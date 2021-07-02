Kenya: Confusion Over Mashemeji Derby Venue

2 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) says it is yet to receive official communication from the government over the possible change of venue of the domestic cup (Betway Cup) final pitting archrivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

This clash, primed for Sunday, July 4, 2021, was initially set for the Utali grounds in Nairobi after the government initially denied the federation access to both the Nyayo Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

But on Friday, some two days before the game, Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo tells Nairobi News he had been informed by the government that this game will be at the Nyayo Stadium.

"We have received a communication that the match will be played at Nyayo stadium and I'm heading to the stadium for a meeting to plan on logistics ahead of the match. The game wouldn't be played at Utalii Grounds as earlier communicated," he said.

This announcement appeared to catch FKF's Chief Executive Barry Otieno by surprise.

"We have not received any letter giving consent for us to use Nyayo for Mashemeji Derby. We had contacted the ministry on this earlier. You can get back to them because I'm also seeing the reports in the social media," said Otieno.

The game holds high stakes for both teams as the winner will not only receive Sh2 million but also an opportunity to represent the country in the 2021/2022 Caf Confederation Cup.

