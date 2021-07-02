Uganda: Museveni's Son Makes Public Appearance Amid Reports He's Unwell

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has made his first public appearance since amid rumours he was seriously ill.

Muhoozi who was on June 25, 2021, promoted to the Commander of Land Forces in the Uganda Army, on Thursday formally assumed the role after a handover that was attended by his predecessor Lt Peter Elwelu.

He also outlined his targets at the new workstation.

"The commander in chief (President Museveni) has guided this new team to focus on enhancing combat capabilities, addressing the welfare deficit of the troops by improving accommodation and living standards, ensuring the health of our officers especially in these challenging times and above all intensify political education," he said.

"I want to thank our great leader for the honour of leading our forces. I want to thank our many predecessors who built the land forces into what it is today. As we take on this task we remember all those great commanders and officers who were here before us. We will always look to our predecessors for inspiration and guidance," Gen Muhoozi said.

A graduate of the famed Sandhurst college and at times considered a successor to his father, Muhoozi, 48, was last week forced to publicly respond to reports he was unwell and had been flown to Nairobi for treatment.

"Some friends of mine like Alan Kasujja told me that some enemies were declaring me dead, or very ill from Covid-19. I'm very well. This is the third time in my military career that enemies are claiming I'm dead. The funny thing is every time they do that Almighty God blesses me more," Muhoozi said in a tweet.

Despite taking more than a week to appear in public since the rumours surfaced, Muhoozi looked okay and healthy.