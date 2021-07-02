Kenya: Man Jailed for Three Months for Insulting His Mother

2 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A man who insulted her mother and slamming her door has been fined Sh10,000.

In default, David Maloba Omar, who was found guilty of causing a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, will spend three months in jail.

Court heard that Oduor caused chaos at Gaudensia Oduor's home in Langata estate between June 18 and 18.

He was handed the penalties by senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court heard Oduor banged his mother's door and threatened to beat her.

This forced her to take cover inside her bedroom.

He repeated the same thing the following day and went into the kitchen to cook after his mother locked herself in her bedroom. She reported him to the police.

Oduor left food cooking in the kitchen causing a burn-dry that made his mother's house and neighbours' soot filled. Her mother sneaked from her hiding to switch off the gas.

On June 20, he brought his drinking buddies to his mother's house and they started making noise but she kept quiet in fear.

Police investigations established that she had made similar complaints against her son last year.

Through an advocate, he told the court that he had settled the matter and reconciled with his mother, and was remorseful.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

