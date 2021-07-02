Mozambique: Sharp Rise in New Covid-19 Cases

Maputo — According to the latest figures from the Mozambican health authorities, over 25 per cent of all those tested on Thursday for the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease provided to be infected.

Since the start of the pandemic, 600,704 people have been tested for the coronavírus, 2,871 of them in the previous 24 hours,

According to a Ministry of Health Thursday press release, a majority of the tests were carried out in the Covid-19 hotspots of Maputo and Tete - 1,075 in Maputo city, 168 in Maputo province, and 471 in Tete. These three provinces accounted for 59.7 per cent of all of Thursday's tests.

There were also 285 tests in Cabo Delgado, 228 in Sofala, 182 in Nampula, 175 in Gaza, 128 in Inhambane, 109 in Manica, 27 in Zambezia and 23 in Niassa.

2,070 of the tests yielded negative results, and 801 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the largest number of new cases in a single 24 hour period since 18 February, when 898 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The worst day so far was 29 January, when 1,275 new cases were reported.

The number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique now stands at 77,205.

Most of the new cases reported on Thursday come from Maputo and Tete - 371 from Maputo city, 192 from Tete, and 60 from Maputo province. Between them Maputo and Tete accounted for 77.8 per cent of the positive cases.

There were also 79 cases in Sofala, 42 in Gaza, 31 in Manica, 14 in Inhambane, seven in Nampula, four in Zambezia and one in Niassa. Of the 285 people tested in Cabo Delgado, not one was positive for the coronavirus.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of people tested who are carrying the virus) on Thursday was 27.9 per cent, slightly higher than Wednesday's rate of 24.4 per cent. The pattern of infection was also much the same - with much higher positivity rates in Maputo, Tete, Manica and Sofala, than in the northern provinces.

The highest positivity rate on Thursday was in Tete (40.7 per cent), followed by Maputo province (35.7 per cent), Maputo city (34.5 per cent), Sofala (34.6 per cent) and Manica (28.4 per cent).

But further north positivity rates drop off sharply to 14.8 per cent in Zambezia and 3.8 per cent in Nampula, while no positivity rate at all can be calculated for Cabo Delgado, since there were no positive cases in that province on Thursday.

The Ministry also reported a further six deaths from Covid-19 - four men and two women, all Mozambican nationals and aged between 38 and 71. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 884. Two of the deaths occurred in Maputo city, two in Maputo province, one in Manica and one in Inhambane.

In the same 24 hour period, 18 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (ten in Maputo, four in Tete, two in Matola, one in Niassa and one in Sofala). But 37 new cases were admitted (22 in Maputo, five in Tete, four in Sofala, three in Inhambane, two in Manica, and one in Niassa).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 186 on Wednesday to 199 on Thursday. The great majority of these patients - 133 (66.8 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 25 patients in Tete, 19 in Sofala, nine in Matola, three in Niassa, three in Inhambane, three in Manica, two in Nampula and two in Zambezia. The Covid-19 wards in Gaza and Cabo Delgado remain empty.

The Ministry also reported that on Thursday 286 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (229 in Tete, 33 in Inhambane and 24 in Sofala). This brings the total number of recoveries to 71,491, or 92.6 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country rose from 4,317 on Wednesday to 4,826 on Thursday. The geographical breakdown of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 2,276 (47.2 per cent of the total); Tete, 855; Maputo province, 814; Sofala, 335; Manica, 165; Inhambane, 120; Gaza, 94; Sofala, 73; Zambezia, 39; Cabo Delgado, 32; and Nampula, 23.