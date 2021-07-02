Namibia: Two Field Hospitals in Windhoek and Oshakati to Be Commissioned Soon - Health Minister

1 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The government will commission two field hospitals in Windhoek and Oshakati, with the capacity of 70 and 40 beds, respectively in the next few days, an official said Wednesday.

The Minister of Health and Social services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday announced this during a national COVID-19 address in Windhoek.

Shangula also announced that another building at the Katutura State Hospital Complex, with a capacity of 46 beds, and the Katutura Hospital Nurses Hall have been re-purposed and will also be opened for use in the coming days.

According to Shangula in total there are 1732 isolation beds countrywide, in the public and private sectors of which 143 are ICU beds.

"Another 100-bed unit will be constructed at Katutura Intermediate Hospital soon. The site works have commenced. This will increase the number of isolation beds to 2024 countrywide and enhance access to medical care for those who will need it most," he added.

Meanwhile, Shangula said getting vaccinated is still and remains the most effective way to protect the country against the onslaught of the dangerous pandemic.

