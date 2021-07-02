Namibia: Student Denied Study Loan for Not Having ID

A 19-year-old girl from Zambezi region is about to drop out of the University of Namibia where she is pursuing a degree in education, due to lack of funds.

Speaking to New Era, the father of Melody Mikiti, Reagan Mikiti explained that his daughter has been denied a loan by the Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) because she doesn't have an identity document (ID).

Mikiti further stated that his daughter applied for an ID in 2019 but up to now she hasn't received it from home affairs.

"We have been knocking on the doors of the home affairs ministry, but they keep on telling us that the ID is still being processed. I have run out of ideas, and I don't know what to do. I am unemployed and her mother is also not working. So where are we going to get the money to pay for our daughter's studies?" lamented Mikiti.

He further stated that he tried to ask the home affairs officials if his daughter could apply for a new ID if the one she applied for cannot be found, but he was informed that it is not possible, because the ID is still being processed.

"I don't know what to do anymore. I just appeal to any good Samaritans to assist me pay for my daughter's school fees," he said.

According to Melody who is studying at the university's Katima Mulilo campus, the thought of dropping out of university is not sitting well with her. "I feel very bad, when I think that my friends are going to leave me behind," she said.

Contacted for comment, Zambezi home affairs deputy director Dorothy Mubiana stated that she could not remember that particular case. She, however, explained that the ID can only be delayed if there are some errors that need to be rectified.