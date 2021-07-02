Southern Africa: Transnamib's Smith to Lead the Southern African Railways Association for the Next 12 Months

Pixabay
...
1 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

TransNamib Chief Executive Officer, Johny Smith has taken over the presidency of the Southern African Railways Association (SARA).

Smith accepted his nomination during the first SARA board meeting held this week. Smith will lead the association for the next 12 months.

The position is rotated among SARA member countries on an annual basis.

He takes over from BBR ,MD; Ms. Thembi Moyo, and will be deputised by TFR, CE, Ms. Sizakele Mzimela.

SARA is an association of railway companies and other stakeholders in the SADC region that promotes and lobbies rail transport. Some members of SARA include railway companies from Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The current SARA strategy addresses five strategic focus areas of advocacy and lobbying, infrastructure development, railway operations, resource mobilisation, marketing and publicity and safety.

During his inaugural speech, the TransNamib CEO thanked the board for their confidence in his abilities adding that as an association they need to push the agenda of rail in the region.

"Railways need to evolve. Rail needs to achieve its full growth potential, to make it faster, more punctual, efficient and reliable. To achieve all that, rail services need to be customer-driven. This is the key for success in both freight and passenger transport. The corridors forms the backbone of the railway network and therefore it presents a major opportunity for railway operators to increase its market share."

Smith added that the SARA secretariat will continue implementing the association's strategic plan and liaise with all stakeholders to find new solutions to move the railways development agenda forward.

During his address Smith addressed the challenges facing the rail industry across the SADC region namely the inequity in terms of developing the infrastructure of the rail industry versus other modes of transportation. He encouraged members to focus on the opportunities at hand.

"We have a huge opportunity here to provide fast, safe, reliable, clean transportation in this country. Railways are an economic enabler - hence creating far reaching opportunities for economic growth."

Johny M. Smith is at the helm of TransNamib as the CEO of the railway operator since 2018. He previously served as the CEO of the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) and various roles within Namport and Telecom Namibia.

He has more than 29 years' experience in the fields of telecommunications, logistics and transportation focusing on strategy, organisational and business development, marketing and project management.

His academic qualifications include a B Comm degree, MBA and various other courses. He is currently serving as a Commissioner of the National Planning Commission, President for the Southern African Rail Association (SARA), and Vice Chairperson of the WBCG.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X