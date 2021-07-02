Tanzania/Zimbabwe: Danai Bhobho Settling Well in Tanzania

Mighty Warriors defender-cum-midfielder Danai Bhobho is settling well in Tanzania at her new home Simba Stars Queens.

Bhobho signed a two-year contract with Simba Stars women's football team last week. The former Harare City Queens player says she is excited to play in the Tanzanian Women's Premier League.

She secured the move after an agent facilitated her move.

"I am excited about the move. I did not have any trials with the club but someone knew that the club wanted one player for my position and they linked me up.

"I concluded the deal in Zimbabwe before coming here. I am happy with the deal and I am looking forward to playing good football here," she said.

The 28-year-old is training with the Simba Stars Queens who won the national league in Tanzania last year.

"I am already training with the club. I am settling well and adjusting to the new environment," said Bhobho.

Bhobho becomes the second national women's team player to secure a move outside the country this year. Mighty Warriors skipper Emma Msipa joined a Spanish club that is in the second tier of football competition early this year.

Bhobho participated at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon. However, she missed the Olympics Games and was part of the three players who were the non-traveling reserves.