Nigeria: Panic Over Alleged Collapse of APC National Secretariat

Abuja — Few days after the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was named after President Muhammadu Buhari, there was pandemonium yesterday over rumours that the building was quaking, and was about to collapse.

It was unclear what could have been responsible for the rumoured collapse of the secretariat of the ruling party situated at no 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse 11, Abuja.

However, the rumours started at about 5:10p.m. yesterday when a chieftain of the party was seen shouting on top of his voice from the fourth floor, calling on all staff to quickly vacate the building due to the shaking of the building.

The press centre at the secretariat was immediately deserted as journalists, staff, as well as security men and other workers scampered for safety.

As at the time of filing this report, staff and others working at the party secretariat did not return there to continue their work for the day.

A staff of the party said: "Rumour had it that some part of the building was shaking and everyone had to take cover, thereby forcing everyone outside the secretariat."