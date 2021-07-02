Nigeria: Five Women Make Delta Exco As Okowa Swears in 18 Commissioners

Asaba — Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured the state of better female representation in his administration, as five women were among the 18 new commissioners and members of the State Executive Council sworn in by the governor yesterday.

Okowa said the resolve for more female visibility (and participation) in politics and governance was a deliberate move at enhancing women participation in decision-making process in government.

In apparent response to criticism about the poor representation of women in his government, especially in his second term, the governor had ensured that 17 out of the 25 local government councils in the state had women as vice-chairmen, who were subsequently sworn in on March 17, 2021, after the March 6, 2021 local election.

However, he urged the new and returning commissioners to commit themselves to their responsibilities with a greater sense of urgency in the remaining period of his tenure, adding that his administration is proud of its achievements in the last six years.

Okowa said: "I am especially proud that we have five women in the cabinet-the first in the history of the state. This demonstrates our commitment to enhancing women participation in the decision-making process of governance.

"We intend to keep working and delivering the dividends of democracy to our people until the end of our tenure. It is our desire to complete all the projects we have started, and by the grace of God, we shall do our best to make that a reality.

"You must be innovative and strategic in your thinking; encourage and welcome new ideas, and be ready to take bold action.

"This administration has barely two years to go, but it is also sufficient time to touch the lives of many more people through innovative policies and programmes targeted at their needs and aspirations.

"Be a role model both in your public and personal lives. I urge each of you to be an embodiment of integrity, humility, excellence, loyalty and accountability.

"Role models exemplify honesty and demonstrate high ethical conduct. There is nothing more confusing and uninspiring than a leader whose personal life is at variance with his public posturing.

"This is the reason why there is so much disconnect between the political leadership and the followership. I trust that you will commit to leading by example as you begin your tenures today."

Those sworn in are former Information Commissioner before the dissolution of the Exco in May, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; former House of Representatives member, Evelyn Oboro; Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, Mrs. Flora Alanta, Mrs. Kate Onianwa, Chief Festus Ochonogor, Chief Arthur Akpowowo, and Dr. Barry Gbe.

Others are Mr. Julius Egbedi, Mr. Christian Onogba, Mr. Lawrence Ejiofor, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Mr. Noel Omodon, Mr. Churchill Amagada, Mr. Jonathan Ukodhiko, Mr. Johnbull Edema, and former Finance Commissioner, Sir Fidelis Tilije.

Responding on behalf of the new commissioners, Tilije thanked the governor for finding them worthy to be appointed, saying they felt honoured to be part of the last lap of the administration.