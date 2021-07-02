Zimbabwe: President Remembers Father Zimbabwe

The late Vice President Joshua Nkomo who died on July 1, 1999 was a great man whose legacy of love, unity and peace shall always be followed, President Mnangagwa said.

Posting on micro-blogging platform Twitter, the President described the late national hero, who was affectionately known as Father Zimbabwe as a visionary leader.

"22 years ago today, Zimbabwe lost a great man. Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo is a hero of the liberation struggle, a man of the people, and a visionary who built a better Zimbabwe. Every day we strive to continue your legacy of unity, love, and peace," said the President.