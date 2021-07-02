Nigeria: National Theatre Workers Debunk Rumours of Management's Alleged Looting

The National Theatre workers have dissociated themselves from an online publication by Western Post Nigeria with the title, 'The National Theatre workers accuse top management staff of looting, selling off government property."

This was addressed during a press briefing organised by the Joint Union Congress (JUC) of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and Radio, Television, Theatre and Art Workers' Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) held recently at the National Theatre, Lagos.

It was revealed that the opinion expressed in the publication does not represent the voice of the staff of the cultural institution. Hence, the entire National Theatre workers have distanced themselves from the publication.

"The workers of National Theatre have enjoyed industrial harmony and mutually beneficial industrial relations practice since the assumption of office of the new General Manager/CEO, Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo.

"Our Treasury Single Account (TSA) remittance has improved tremendously over and above what it used to be since the new management came on board in spite of the on-going renovation of the complex," a statement signed by AUPCTRE Chairperson, National Theatre branch, Comrade Ibeto Ogechi and RATTAWU Chairman, Comrade Agada Augustine read.