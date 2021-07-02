Nigeria: Military Arrests ISWAP Fighter in Ogun

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has arrested a member of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Ogun State.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) also said yesterday that no fewer than 73 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists were killed by troops of Operations Hadin Kai in the past two weeks in the North-east.

The terrorist identified as Mr. Ibrahim Musa was arrested at No. 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

The ISWAP member was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for his group's operations in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko

Onyeuko said troops "sustained routine patrols to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa 1 and 2 and Mabgero areas. Additionally, troops carried out standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Zone including Majidun Area, during which one Mr. Ibrahim Musa, an ISWAP member was arrested at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

"Intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP's operations in Maiduguri.

In another development, the DHQ said yesterday that no fewer than 73 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists were killed by troops of Operations Hadin Kai in the past two weeks in the North-east.

It said 55 captives comprising 15 adult males, 12 adult females and 27 children escaped from terrorist enclaves within the period following its coordinated land and air bombardment in the area.

At a media briefing in Abuja, Acting Director Defence Media Operations(DDMO), Brigadier General Onyeuko, said the spiritual base and training camps of the terrorists in the parts of Borno State and the fringes of Lake Chad were destroyed by air bombardments

"Between 18 and 30 June 2021, troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east zone simultaneously conducted several land and air operations.

"These were clearance operations and aggressive fighting patrols to deny terrorists freedom of movement at different locations.

"Similarly, troops conducted ambush operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled BHT elements attacks on troops' locations and dominated the theatre of operations", he said.

He stated that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted series of intelligence surveillance reconnaissance and air interdiction missions to reveal and destroy terrorists' enclaves as well as their logistic supplies and equipment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Within the period, he said, troops consistently struck BHT/ISWAP strongholds throughout the theatre of operation.

He said some of the feats were achieved at Bula Village in Yobe State and Banki Town in Borno State on 27 and 28 June 2021 when troops repelled terrorists' attacks.

Onyeuko said troops also conducted offensive deep penetration operations into villages of the Timbuktu Triangle within the period, while stating that during the offensives, several terrorists were killed and many equipment and weapons were captured.

"A total of 73 BHT were killed with 44 AK 47 rifles, 2 PKT, 7 Anti -aircraft guns, seven gun trucks, several ammunition of different calibre as well as weapon cleaning materials, clothing, blankets, foodstuffs, vehicles, generators, IED materials, religious scripts and other items were recovered in the process.

"In another development on 27 June, a total of 55 escapees from terrorists' camps comprising 15 adult males, 12 adult females and 27 children surrendered to own troops at Darajemel in Borno State. Another feat was achieved when on 27 June 2021, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai in coordinated multiple airstrikes, destroyed some terrorists' commander's strongholds at the Lake Chad axis of Borno State", he said.