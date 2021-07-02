Nigeria: One-Year-Old Timileyin Needs N200,000 to Clear Surgery Bills

2 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Rebecca Ejifoma

One-year-old Adeife Timileyin is currently in dire need of N200,000 to clear off the surgery bills in the hospital.

Timileyin was admitted last month at the Adenike Fadeyibi Hospital at Ayobo, after living with a medical condition, bilateral hydrocele, for eight months.

Timileyin's mum, Yemilade Aladimehin, who discovered the condition when her baby was two months old, said medical results had shown that both scrotal sacs had excessive bilateral hydrocele with dilatation of the left inguinal canal by the fluid.

While noting that the surgery has been successfully done last month, she pleaded that all they need is to clear off the balance of the bill.

Donations can be made to the UBA account 2202076218 Adeife Timileyin while the mother can be reached on 07036460006.

Read the original article on This Day.

