Nigeria: Real Life Disputes Get the Hammer On Judging Matters

Unsuccessful Ajo (communal contribution), a phone repair argument between friends, a missing DJ? These are some of the cases that have been judged by the duo Justice Olusola Williams and TV host and lawyer Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the legal reality TV show 'Judging Matters'.

As the name implies, the show addresses small claims and minor cases in Lagos which are at most times, not given adequate attention in established courtrooms.

"I was very happy and excited when I was contracted to do the show," says Williams, a retired judge. "It was something I had dreamed of because I know there is a need for speedy disposal of cases in an entertaining manner, which would educate people about our justice system."

The cases mirror the lives of everyday people dealing with disputes that threaten friendships and relationships. Trust is betrayed, and friendships are taken for granted.

For instance, in one of the cases, a female defendant is remorseless over defaulting in a loan repayment between her and the plaintiff due to their friendship. In another case, a defendant feels entitled to free services because of her relationship with the plaintiff. Some of the cases are often hilarious and unbelievable.

"Quite a number of them have been truly hilarious and sometimes shocking. But I'll always remember the tenant who refused to pay rent for years simply because the landlord died and he believed the late landlord's son was too small to ask him for rent. The case was a combination of greed, wickedness, ageism, non-challenge and all things terrible. But because Nigerians are effortlessly funny, it was such a delight to watch," recalls Obi-Uchendu.

Leaning on their legal backgrounds, Judge Williams, and Obi-Uchendu who serves as the General Counsel resolve these cases professionally while tearing down the veneers of deceit by either defendants or plaintiffs.

"I always knew there was a need for attending to small claims speedily, but this show drove it home to me more," notes Olusola. "In one case, the landlord was being oppressed by a tenant and he had no money to brief a lawyer."

Although these cases are considered minor claims, their relevance is not in question. Williams does a good job of educating the participants on the consequences of their actions. She emphasises the importance of holding up one's end of an agreement.

"Another eye-opener is how trusting Nigerians are. We loan money, pay for goods, enter agreements etc. with no documentation. I find that some people do not realize they should make paying their debts a priority. There was a lack of appreciation of the fact that you are legally bound to do what you agreed to do. That is why for Season 1 we were having lessons From the Bench on each court session, to educate people."

There were also moments when she drops the hammer and picks up the chalk. For instance, in an episode on the second season, she corrects the plaintiff on the proper way to address her. The plaintiff had called her 'mummy'.

'Judging Matters' was one of the reality TV shows that birthed during the lockdown period of last year, offering viewers a healthy dose of edutainment. A production of Africa Magic, the show has become a staple in most homes, educating Nigerians on how the justice system in Nigeria works. In a way, it gives voice to the voiceless who for lack of knowledge on the legal system become victims of bad decisions