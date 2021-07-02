Nigeria: Access Bank Group Rewards Excellence At 2021 CEO Awards

2 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Mary Nnah

The 2021 Access Bank Group CEO Awards held recently to reward individuals who have shown commitment and hard work towards the growth of the bank.

The virtual event themed 'Building Global Leadership' provided a platform to celebrate outstanding performance and drive the Bank's 'One People, One Culture' ideology across the group.

With footprints in affiliates spanning the African continent and beyond, the Bank is truly aspiring to become Africa's Gateway to the World by showcasing diversity through its African subsidiaries on a global stage.

The CEO Awards, one of the programs under the Bank's 'We Clap Initiative', was designed to support the development of a culture of excellence and motivate employees and teams for superior performance across the bank.

Winners were assessed based on their accomplishments, reputation and ability to demonstrate commitment by aligning with the core values of the bank.

In his speech at the occasion, Group Managing Director/CEO, Herbert Wigwe said "Our significant increases across all major business and financial highlights is the kind of endorsement few can argue with, and we are proud of our ability to add value to clients as well as leverage our unique value proposition to provide innovative solutions across the economic value chain".

He further added, "The successes we enjoy today did not happen overnight, it has taken 32 years of technological advancement, 32 years of human capital investment by our Access Warriors; individuals who have been motivated to excel and leave indelible footprints for a new generation of Africans."

Highpoints from the event comprised a captivating stage performance by internationally renowned artiste, Yemi Alade.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Namibian Sprinters Withdrawn From 400m Due to Testosterone Rule
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X