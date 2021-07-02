South Africa: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Acting As Chief Justice

2 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Office of the Chief Justice has announced that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has assumed responsibilities as Acting Chief Justice with effect from yesterday.

The Office said on Friday that the acting capacity of Madam Justice S S V Khampepe as Acting Deputy Chief Justice ended on 30 June 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Madam Justice S S V Khampepe as Acting Deputy Chief Justice following the Chief Justice taking a long leave.

As the Chief Justice is still on long leave as made known on 06 May 2021, and by application of the relevant legislation namely section 4 (2) (b) of the Superior Courts Act, 2013, the Deputy Chief Justice will exercise the powers or perform the functions of the Chief Justice as the Acting Chief Justice.

"The work of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State, has now, despite the extension, reached a stage that the Deputy Chief Justice will be in a position to fulfil his responsibilities as Acting Chief Justice while attending to the finalisation of the Commission's work," the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement.

In terms of Regulation 8 of the Judges Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act, Judges leave is not cumulative and therefore had the Chief Justice not taken his leave it would have been forfeited as it has happened on previous occasions.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X