South Africa: Premier Alan Winde - Appointment of New Provincial Commissioner

2 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today, I had the pleasure of meeting with Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile who has been appointed as the Provincial Commissioner to the Western Cape.

We were further joined by the Deputy Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, and the Provincial Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz.

Lt. Gen. has undergone a rigorous recruitment process and has come out as the strongest candidate to serve our province. I look forward to working closely with him.

It was very reassuring to hear from Lt. Gen. Patekile on his detailed plans to address crime in the province, which include a focus on gangsterism and extortion.

Safety remains an important pillar within the Western Cape Recovery Plan. We cannot uphold the dignity of residents and provide them with adequate economic opportunities if their environment is not safe.

This is why we have established the Western Cape Safety Plan, which jointly aims to increase the number of boots on the ground through the deployment of Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers and implement a range of violence prevention interventions.

I want to thank SAPS in the Western Cape for the support that they have provided to the Safety Plan since its inception, nearly two years ago. Our LEAP officers would not be able to make a difference in the communities they serve without the support and buy-in of their local SAPS.

I also want to echo Lt Gen Patekile's call to members of the community to assist SAPS in their crime fighting efforts and to do so by coming forward and reporting any perpetrators of crime. We all have in important role to play in ridding our province of crime.

Going forward, the Western Cape Government, through the Department of Community Safety, will work closely with the Provincial Commissioner and his office to make the Western Cape a safer province for all.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X