South Africa: SAPS Appoints Provincial Commissioners

The South African Police Service (SAPS) management has appointed two provincial commissioners, one for the Western Cape and the other one for Mpumalanga province with effect from 1 July 2021.

The appointment of these senior managers into these positions is part of the organization's plans to enhance accountability and bring about stability within the respective provinces.

Thembisile Patekile has been appointed as the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner at the rank of Lieutenant General.

General Patekile has a Bachelors Degree in Policing as well as a LLB (Law) Degree which he attained at Technikon Pretoria in 2002 and University of Fort Hare in 2012, respectively.

He also brings with him a wealth of experience having served in the South African Police Service at various levels and in various areas for nearly 36 years.

General Patekile began his career in 1985 as a Constable in Uitenhage and steadily grew in the ranks to serving as a Deputy Provincial Commissioner in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape and lately as the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape up to his latest appointment.

Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has been appointed as Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner at the level of Lieutenant General.

General Manamela holds an Honours degree in Public Administration and she is currently finalising her Masters degree in the same field.

She also holds a degree in Human and Social Studies specialising in Policy Studies as well as a degree in Public Administration which she attained between 2010 and 2016 at the University of South Africa (UNISA).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She too brings with her a wealth of experience having served in the SAPS for over 26 years at various levels in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

General Manamela began her career in the SAPS as a Constable in Kempton Park in Gauteng in 1995 and steadily grew in the ranks to Major General as Deputy Provincial Commissioner (DPC) Operations from 2012 to 2016, thereafter DPC Management Intervention followed by Acting DPC Corporate Support until her appointment as the Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga.

The National Commissioner has wished both provincial Commissioners well in their new roles.

"Both Provincial Commissioners are aware that the road they are to travel is a long and hard one," General Sitole said.

"I am confident that they have what it takes to decisively address crime in their respective provinces," he said.