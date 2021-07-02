South Africa: Hitting the Brakes - New Car Sales Slow Down in June As Consumers Curb Spending

1 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mfuneko Toyana

South Africa's new car sales dipped in June to 38,030 from 38,337 in May, according to motor industry body Naamsa. This shows a sticky consumer bounce-back in the second half of 2021 as the exuberance of earlier this year gave way to concerns about tighter lockdown restrictions.

Car sales were smashed in 2020 after the government imposed a strict Covid-19 lockdown in late March, banning most consumer purchases with the exception of essential items. Car sales, a key measure of consumer confidence as well as export performance, recovered towards the end of last year and into 2021, though, predictably, they remain well below the levels seen before pandemic struck.

"We expected vehicle sales to creep closer to 2019 levels, but the June figure diverged quite strongly," said Pieter du Preez, an analyst at NKC African Economics in a note. He said the slowdown in car manufacturing was partly due to the global shortage of semiconductors due to plant closures in the US and parts of Asia. Du Preez, however, added that the drop in local sales was concerning.

The month-on-month fall reveals many South African are unable, or are not ready, to spend big money on long-term assets, something that...

