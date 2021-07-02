South Africa: Rise in Covid-19 Cases - South Africa's Vaccines Work Against Variants, Over 50s Register and Aspen Gets a Cash Boost

2 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

This week, Gauteng remained the epicentre of new infections as numbers continued to rise in the other provinces. Thousands of people over 50 have registered for the vaccine and science has shown that the vaccines South Africa is using are effective against the currently dominant variants of Covid-19. In addition, Aspen's Gqeberha plant has received a financial boost to make more vaccines.

Covid-19 numbers go up, and up, and up

During a briefing on Friday 2 July, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi reiterated that the country's Covid-19 numbers are increasing "at a very rapid rate".

In the previous 24 hours, another 21,584 new cases were reported -- higher than the seven-day moving average of 16,916 new cases. The test positivity rate rose from 27.6% to 28.4%.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of new cases -- it accounted for 60% of the new cases in the previous 24 hours. "We remain very worried about the rise in the hospitalisations which is putting a lot of strain on the health facilities in Gauteng. The private health hospitals are currently operating at more than 100% capacity and the public health hospitals are edging closer to full capacity," she said.

"The trends are clearly showing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X