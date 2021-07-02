South Africa: Rise in Covid-19 Cases - South Africa's Vaccines Work Against Variants, Over 50s Register and Aspen Gets a Cash Boost

analysis

This week, Gauteng remained the epicentre of new infections as numbers continued to rise in the other provinces. Thousands of people over 50 have registered for the vaccine and science has shown that the vaccines South Africa is using are effective against the currently dominant variants of Covid-19. In addition, Aspen's Gqeberha plant has received a financial boost to make more vaccines.

Covid-19 numbers go up, and up, and up

During a briefing on Friday 2 July, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi reiterated that the country's Covid-19 numbers are increasing "at a very rapid rate".

In the previous 24 hours, another 21,584 new cases were reported -- higher than the seven-day moving average of 16,916 new cases. The test positivity rate rose from 27.6% to 28.4%.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of new cases -- it accounted for 60% of the new cases in the previous 24 hours. "We remain very worried about the rise in the hospitalisations which is putting a lot of strain on the health facilities in Gauteng. The private health hospitals are currently operating at more than 100% capacity and the public health hospitals are edging closer to full capacity," she said.

"The trends are clearly showing...