South Africa: Pandemic Hinders Relief Efforts As Severe Winter Weather Swamps Cape Town Communities

analysis

The City of Cape Town has struggled to attend to affected communities in the midst of tighter lockdown measures.

Since 27 June, Cape Town has endured another severe winter cold front, coupled with flood warnings from the South African Weather Service. Informal settlements have been lashed with heavy rains, resulting in waterlogged streets and homes. The City of Cape Town has said, owing to Covid-19 health and safety measures, that it has been unable to provide shelter for affected communities.

In a statement released on 29 June, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) -- an entity of the Department of Social Development which assists with humanitarian relief during floods -- insisted that affected residents be sheltered in community facilities. Smith said the City was unable to do this "due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the health and safety precautions that apply to prevent the spread of disease".

A woman and her baby at the flooded Covid-19 informal settlement in Bloekombos , Kraaifontein on 1 July 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

To assist those affected by the heavy rain and high winds, the...