South Africa: ANC Calls Off NEC Meet in Weekend of Trepidation Over Zuma

2 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

Despite reports that Jacob Zuma is seeking a way to challenge a ruling made by the Constitutional Court, little had changed outside his Nkandla homestead by Friday afternoon. Amid trepidation surrounding the former president ahead of him starting his 15-month jail, term, it was also confirmed that the ANC's weekend NEC meeting had been abruptly postponed.

The odd police van was patrolling, locals were ambling, and a few so-called Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members were on their beat outside the former president's residence. Some supporters, dressed in ANC regalia, were sitting in their cars, ostensibly waiting for their peers.

Just before 2pm, a small contingent of supporters from Mpumalanga arrived. Others are expected throughout the afternoon.

The spokesperson for Zuma's eponymous foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, confirmed earlier in the day that Zuma would be "addressing the nation" over the weekend. The (disbanded) MKMVA also announced that it would be holding a press briefing outside the homestead at 4pm.

The provincial ANC has been circumspect on the apex court's ruling, saying that it would be discussed at this weekend's national executive committee (NEC) meeting. However, on Friday afternoon, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte released a...

