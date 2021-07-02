South Africa: Minister Tito Mboweni Appoints Advisory Board for Govt Pensions Administration Agency

press release

The Minister of Finance (Minister), Mr Tito Mboweni, has in terms of section 7A (4) (e) of the Public Service Act, 1994 (Proc No. 103 of 1994), appointed an Advisory Board (AB) to the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) for a 3-year term. The AB will advise the Minister on pension administration matters, the performance, governance and operations of the GPAA, and any specific issue that the Minister may determine in writing.

The GPAA is a government component that reports to the Minister of Finance and administers funds and schemes on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund. The GPAA administers the pension affairs of approximately 1,7 million government employees, pensioners and the affairs of their spouses and dependents.

The AB consists of the following members:

1. Ms Muvhungo Lukhaimane - Chairperson 2. Ms Maemili Ramataboe 3. Mr Beerson Baboojee 4. Mr Higgo du Toit

Summary biographies of the members

Adv. Lukhaimane is currently the Pension Funds Adjudicator. She acquired first-hand experience and expertise in pension fund matters as a research consultant and legal advisor at Sanlam Employee Benefits and Liberty Personal Benefits. She was also the Principal Officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund. She has gained strategic planning and organisational skills during her stint in various executive management roles within the South African Domestic Intelligence Services. Adv. Lukhaimane holds the following qualifications; B. Iuris (Univen), LLB (University of Pretoria), LLM (University of South Africa), Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies (Buckinghamshire Chilterns University College), Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning (UFS) and an MBA (Wits Business School). She is admitted as an advocate of the High Court.

Ms Ramataboe is currently serving as a member of the TCTA, CSOS, and Ubank Board of Directors and chairs the relevant Audit Committees. She is also a member of Lesotho Institute of Accountants, IoDSA, and Risk Management Institute of South Africa. She serves as Chairperson of Audit and Risk Committees of the Competition Commission and Government Printing Risk Committee. Her previous roles include Treasurer and Principal Officer - Shell and BP Petroleum Industries Pension and Provident Funds; Accounting Officer and Principal Officer - Government Employees Pension Fund, Liberty Corporate Trustee and Member of Tshwane University of Technology Council. She has been Chairperson of HSRC Risk Committee, and Independent Expert at Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund Treasury and Audit Committees. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant and possesses a Masters' in Business Administration from the University of Free State (UFS). She is also an accredited Associate of the Institute of Independent Business from the United Kingdom.

Mr Baboojee is currently a Chief Director: Risk Management in the Office of the Accountant-General. He has acted as CFO of the Financial and Fiscal Commission and National Treasury. Mr Baboojee served as a member of the Ministerial Task Force charged with developing and executing turnaround strategies at the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) (2007), Northern Cape Department of Health (2008) and South African Broadcasting Corporation (2009). Mr Baboojee was also seconded to the DHA to serve as the Acting Head: Internal Audit (2010). He was South Africa's representative on the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group from 2010-2011. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Internal Audit, a Masters in Development Finance and a Masters of Business Leadership.

Mr Du Toit is a retired public servant with a career that spans over 43 years in various roles within the finance ministry. He has served in senior positions as Advisor: Asset and Liability, Chief Director: Governance and Financial Analysis, Director: Corporate Governance and International Affairs - National Treasury and Senior Project leader - Development Bank of Southern Africa. Mr Du Toit has served as a board member for South African Forestry Company Limited and Sasria Limited, member of the credit committee for Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa and representative of National Treasury on Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development. Mr Du Toit possesses a Bachelor of Commerce Degree and Honours in Economics from the University of Pretoria. He also obtained a B Proc degree from the University of South Africa and other courses from various institutions such as Zero-Based budgeting, building knowledge and expertise in Infrastructure Finance, Corporate Finance, and Finance for Non-Financial Managers.