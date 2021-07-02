South Africa: Old King Coal Not Such a Merry Old Soul After Eskom Confirms Major Decarbonisation Plan

analysis

South Africa's soot-stained national power utility has signalled its intention to move rapidly away from its mainstay reliance on coal as part of an ambitious decarbonisation strategy known as the Just Energy Transaction plan.

Eskom, the largest single source of climate-warming gas pollution in Africa, has confirmed that it is talking to multilateral banks and development finance agencies to fund a major switchover to "cleaner energy" options and the early closure of several coal-fired power plants.

South Africa's industrial economy was built on coal, and the country's dependency on this cheap fuel was entrenched in the 1970s with massive infrastructure investment in new coal mines, coal power plants, coal-to-liquid fuels plants and a massive rise in coal exports. However, that could be changing at last with the news that Eskom is developing a Just Energy Transaction (JET) plan to move the country away from its unenviable status as one of the most carbon-intensive nations in the world.

The power utility was responding on Thursday to news reports that it is pitching a $10-billion plan to global lenders such as the World Bank and African Development Bank that would see Eskom shutting down the vast majority of its coal-fired plants by...