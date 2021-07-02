South Africa Opens Up Covid Vaccine Registration for Those 50 and Older

1 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

South Africans from the age of 50 can now register for Covid-19 vaccinations. Those aged 60 and older are encouraged to continue to register on the electronic system.

As of Thursday, 1 July, South Africans over the age of 50 are eligible to register for Covid-19 vaccinations, which are scheduled to begin on 15 July. The Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) was scheduled to open for registration for this age group at 1pm on Thursday, but registration appeared to have already opened before the time.

Until now, only those over 60, healthcare workers and teachers and education sector workers have qualified to be vaccinated.

Last week, the acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, announced that people aged 50 and older would be able to register for the vaccine from 1 July. The vaccinations for this group will begin on 15 July, she said.

Briefing the media on Friday, 25 June, Kubayi-Ngubane also encouraged those aged 60 and older to continue to register for vaccinations.

"If you have a friend, family member, neighbour or loved one who is 60 years and above and is yet to vaccinate or register, please bring them along," she said.

