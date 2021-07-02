South Africa: Alberts Farm Highlights the Complexity of Homelessness and Conservation

2 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Philip Kruger

The bottom line is that we can't have anyone living in public parks. If you allow one person to live there then you have set a precedent to allow others to live there, and it becomes a slippery slope. Parks are not meant or designed to be lived in - they are there for recreational enjoyment by all residents.

Philip Kruger is DA councillor for Ward 86, Johannesburg.

Mark Heywood's article (Why can't we live together? The conflict between suburbanites and the homeless in a Johannesburg park) highlights the very complex issue of homelessness in Johannesburg, an issue that affects all cities and for which a considered approach is necessary to deal with it in a sensitive and caring manner. When you add conservation of a sensitive environment in an urban setting which has to accommodate a variety of stakeholders, that issue becomes even more complex.

I would like to provide more of the history of efforts by the local community and stakeholders to deal with the variety of issues at Alberts Farm, which have resulted in, among other things, the erection of the fence.

Alberts Farm Park is unique in that it has four...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X