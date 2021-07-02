South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend Former Zambian President's State Funeral

2 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is today undertaking a working visit to the Republic of Zambia to attend the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, founding President of Zambia.

President Kaunda passed away last Thursday at the age of 97.

The 97-year-old was regarded as the country's founding father after he became the nation's first democratically elected President, after Zambia gained its independence in 1964.

President Ramaphosa will deliver a message of support to the Zambian people on behalf of the government and people of South Africa.

Kaunda stood alongside the people of South Africa at the time of their greatest need and was unwavering in his desire for the achievement of their freedom.

It was in honour of this remarkable contribution that the South African government bestowed on President Kaunda the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo in 2002.

Following the passing of Dr Kaunda, the South African Government declared a period of mourning for 10 days with the National Flag flying at half-mast at all flag stations.

President Ramaphosa is supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe.

