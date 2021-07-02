South Africa: Arms Deal Inquiry Judges Seriti and Musi Cry 'Blatant Absurdity' As They Move to Thwart JSC Probe

2 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The Judicial Conduct Committee hearing into Judge Willie Seriti and Judge Hendrick Musi's conduct at the Arms Deal Inquiry stalled before it began on Friday after the judges submitted a court application to halt the process. The pair, accused of failing to properly investigate the Arms Deal, argue that retired judges cannot be found guilty of misconduct.

Retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi submitted a last-minute application at the Pretoria High Court to thwart the Judicial Conduct Committee's (JCC) investigation into their conduct at the Arms Procurement Commission of Inquiry, the findings of which were overturned by the same court in 2019.

On Friday, the JCC was scheduled to begin hearing a complaint against the two. The complaint was lodged by civil society organisations Open Secrets and Shadow World Investigations.

They want Seriti and Musi to be held accountable for their alleged misconduct in the inquiry, which cost R137-million and found no evidence of corruption related to the 1999 Arms Deal.

Seriti, who chaired the inquiry, and Musi, who was commissioner, lodged a court application on Wednesday disputing the definition of a judge under the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Act. The pair are questioning the constitutionality of the law,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

